    Dimash named Best Singer of the Year in Russia

    8 December 2019, 12:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen became the Best Singer of the Year in Russia at the Song of the Year Award.

    «Dear friends, two days ago I have won two nominations at the National Musical Award Victoria in Russia. I would like to share joy with you. Today I have won The Best Singer of the Year award at the legendary Song of the Year. I want to thank all of my friends around the world. Love you so much,» the singer’s Instagram post reads.

    Photo credit: vk.com/dimashdearseurasianfanclub

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Culture Russia Kazakhstan
