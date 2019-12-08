Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
8 December 2019, 12:00
Dimash named Best Singer of the Year in Russia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen became the Best Singer of the Year in Russia at the Song of the Year Award.

«Dear friends, two days ago I have won two nominations at the National Musical Award Victoria in Russia. I would like to share joy with you. Today I have won The Best Singer of the Year award at the legendary Song of the Year. I want to thank all of my friends around the world. Love you so much,» the singer’s Instagram post reads.

Photo credit: vk.com/dimashdearseurasianfanclub

