Dimash makes his fan’s dream come true

KAZAN. KAZINFORM Dimash Kudaibergen and his team, father Kanat Aitbayev and friend Yerlan Bikchurin, visited children’s hospice in Kazan city, Kazinform reports.

«Leyssan, who is fighting a serious disease, previously admitted at a Russian talk show, that she is inspired by Dimash’s work. She says that while listening to his songs she realizes that her whole life is still ahead.»

Leyssan dreamed of watching Dimash's performance in Kazan but could not do it after the fifth course of chemotherapy. Then, Dimash himself came to fulfill her childhood dream, according to the video on the Star Secrets YouTube channel.

Leyssan confessed she is a huge fan of Dimash, a singer and composer from Kazakhstan.

«At the moment Dimash is taking part in the closing ceremony of the World Skills Kazan 2019. Leyssan dreamed of visiting the ceremony to see her favorite singer. Unfortunately, it became impossible after the fifth course of chemotherapy. Then, we decided to invite Dimash to our hospice, frankly not believing in the possibility of the visit because of the tight schedule. But he came here! We kept it secret from Leyssan. Our wonderful guest took a promise from Leyssan that she would recover. Dimash also invited her to his concert. Afterwards, he took pictures and signed autographs, charming all of us along the way,» the Fund informed.