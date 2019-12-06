Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Dimash Kudaibergen wins two nominations at Victoria Russian Music Awards

Alzhanova Raushan
6 December 2019, 08:53
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Kazakh-born Dimash Kudaibergen has become a winner of two nominations at Victoria Russian Music Awards-2019, Kazinform reports.

Dimash shared this news via his Instagram account. He won Vocalist of the Year and Newcomer of the Year nominations.

Dimash expressed gratitude to his Russian team and the well-known Russian composer Igor Krutoy.

Victoria National Music Award was initiated in autumn 2015 by the Fund of Russian Music Support founded by the Russian Music Academy.

photo

Photo credit: vk.com/dimashdearseurasianfanclub
