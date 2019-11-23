Dimash Kudaibergen wins hearts of Japanese audience at ABU Song Festival

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Well-known Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergen performed at the ABU Song Festival in Tokyo, Japan, Kazinform reports.

Khabar TV channel aired the televised version of the concert where Dimash stunned the audience with his rendition of SOS d’un terrien en detresse.

After the performance, Dimash answered a couple of questions about Japan and talked about his beautiful motherland.

He said this is his first visit to Japan and he is surprised by the hospitality of the Japanese people and their kindness. He added that Kazakhstan is a beautiful country with rich history and conveyed greetings from the Kazakh people to the Japanese people. Dimash also stressed that SOS d’un terrien en detresse is a special song for him.

This year saw the 8th edition of the ABU Song Festival in Japan. The festival brought together singers from Japan, the Republic of Korea, India, China, Turkey, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Australia and other countries. The festival is organized by the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union and Khabar Agency happens to be one of its members.

Dimash had already been interviewed by the Japanese TV channel NHK and shared the video of the interview on his Instagram account. «I am proud I was born and raised in Kazakhstan,» Dimash says in the video. «Wherever life takes me I am proud I was raised in the traditions of the Kazakh culture and in the spirit of my motherland.»