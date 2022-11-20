Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Dimash Kudaibergen votes in Kazakh presidential elections

20 November 2022, 22:10
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh famous singer Dimash Kudaibergen cast his vote in the Kazakh early presidential elections, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Today is an importance day for our country. I partook in the election and made my choice!» Dimash on his Instagram account.

He wished all compatriots peace and well-being.


Photo: instagram.com/kudaibergenov.dimash

News