Dimash Kudaibergen votes in Kazakh presidential elections

20 November 2022, 22:10

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh famous singer Dimash Kudaibergen cast his vote in the Kazakh early presidential elections, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Today is an importance day for our country. I partook in the election and made my choice!» Dimash on his Instagram account.

He wished all compatriots peace and well-being.

Photo: instagram.com/kudaibergenov.dimash