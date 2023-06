Dimash Kudaibergen to sing a duet with Lara Fabian

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Dimash Kudaibergen has announced he would duet with world-famous singer Lara Fabian, Kazinform reports.

«Soon we will present to your attention a new duet with the winner ofthe World music awards, with Lara Fabian,» he posted on Instagram.

Recall that Dimash performed Lara Fabian’s song ‘Adagio’ at China’s I am a Singer contest.

After the performance, Lara Fabian congratulated Dimash on his successvia Facebook.

«Adagio» travels acrosscontinents.. Congratulations to Dimash Kudaibergenov performing at the ChineseTV competition «I am a singer», she wrote.