    Dimash Kudaibergen to sing a duet with Lara Fabian

    18 July 2019, 07:50

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Dimash Kudaibergen has announced he would duet with world-famous singer Lara Fabian, Kazinform reports.

    «Soon we will present to your attention a new duet with the winner ofthe World music awards, with Lara Fabian,» he posted on Instagram.

    Recall that Dimash performed Lara Fabian’s song ‘Adagio’ at China’s I am a Singer contest.

    After the performance, Lara Fabian congratulated Dimash on his successvia Facebook.

    «Adagio» travels acrosscontinents.. Congratulations to Dimash Kudaibergenov performing at the ChineseTV competition «I am a singer», she wrote.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Culture Celebrities
