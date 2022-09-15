Dimash Kudaibergen to perform National Anthem before GGG-Canelo trilogy fight

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh-born world-famous singer Dimash Kudaibergen will perform the National Anthem of Kazakhstan prior to the beginning of the Golovkin-Canelo trilogy fight at T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas, Kazinform reports.

«On September 17th, Dimash Kudaibergen, at a special invitation of Gennady Golovkin, plans to support our hero GGG by performing the National Anthem prior to his 3rd fight vs Canelo in Las Vegas. We wish victory to our athlete!» dimash.news fan page informs on Instagram.

Earlier, it was reported that Qazaqstan and Qazsport TV channels would air the GGG-Canelo trilogy fight. In Kazakhstan, the boxing evening will be aired on September 18 at 05:00 am (Nur-Sultan time). The main bout will begin after 08:00 am.

Photo: instagram.com/dimash.news









