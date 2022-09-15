Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport
Dimash Kudaibergen to perform National Anthem before GGG-Canelo trilogy fight
15 September 2022, 10:54

Dimash Kudaibergen to perform National Anthem before GGG-Canelo trilogy fight

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh-born world-famous singer Dimash Kudaibergen will perform the National Anthem of Kazakhstan prior to the beginning of the Golovkin-Canelo trilogy fight at T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas, Kazinform reports.

«On September 17th, Dimash Kudaibergen, at a special invitation of Gennady Golovkin, plans to support our hero GGG by performing the National Anthem prior to his 3rd fight vs Canelo in Las Vegas. We wish victory to our athlete!» dimash.news fan page informs on Instagram.

Earlier, it was reported that Qazaqstan and Qazsport TV channels would air the GGG-Canelo trilogy fight. In Kazakhstan, the boxing evening will be aired on September 18 at 05:00 am (Nur-Sultan time). The main bout will begin after 08:00 am.

Photo: instagram.com/dimash.news





Related news
Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
Kostanay forest fire victims receive keys to new houses
Serik Zhumangarin elected member of Directors Board of JSC KazakhExport
Read also
Unique FIFA World Cup approaching, with less than 1 month remaining until Qatar 2022
Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan storms into Guadalajara Open Akron finals
Kazakhstan pockets silver at U23 World Wrestling Championships
Kazakh President attends solemn concert on occasion of Republic Day
Public Council on Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s Activities meets
Iran to host Asia Pacific Deaf Games 2024
Kazakh President awards officers with highest military and special ranks
Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
News Partner
Popular
1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
4 N Kazakhstan produces fourth of country’s dairy products
5 Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad

News

Archive