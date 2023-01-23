Dimash Kudaibergen to give solo concert in Türkiye

23 January 2023, 07:38

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s 6 octave voice range owner Dimash Kudaibergen will give a solo concert in Antalya, Turkiye, on May 6, Kazinform learned from Dimashnews.

The concert will be held at the Akdeniz University Stadium.

Ticket sales will start on January 23 at 12:00am Astana time on https://www.dimashali.com/ website.

Photo: dimashali.com