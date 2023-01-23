Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Culture

Dimash Kudaibergen to give solo concert in Türkiye

23 January 2023, 07:38
Dimash Kudaibergen to give solo concert in Türkiye

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s 6 octave voice range owner Dimash Kudaibergen will give a solo concert in Antalya, Turkiye, on May 6, Kazinform learned from Dimashnews.

The concert will be held at the Akdeniz University Stadium.

Ticket sales will start on January 23 at 12:00am Astana time on https://www.dimashali.com/ website.

Photo: dimashali.com




Related news
Skier Kseniya Shalygina clinches 2nd medal at FISU 2023 Games
Snow and blizzard forecast in several regions Jan 23
Another Kazakh boxer advances to 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships semis
Теги:
Read also
Skier Kseniya Shalygina clinches 2nd medal at FISU 2023 Games
Snow and blizzard forecast in several regions Jan 23
Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count stands at 58
Yerbol Khamitov of Kazakhstan wins biathlon 7.5km sprint bronze at Para Nordic World Championships
Elena Rybakina beats world’s no. 1 Iga Świątek at 2023 Australian Open
Biathlete Alexander Mukhin 2nd in men’s 15km mass start at FISU World University Games
No precipitation forecast for most Kazakhstan Jan 22
Tokayev gets familiarized with Sokolov quarry operation
News Partner
Popular
1 No precipitation forecast for most Kazakhstan Jan 22
2 Roundup: Experts at Davos urges energy supply security, green transition
3 Yerbol Khamitov of Kazakhstan wins biathlon 7.5km sprint bronze at Para Nordic World Championships
4 Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count stands at 58
5 Biathlete Alexander Mukhin 2nd in men’s 15km mass start at FISU World University Games

News