Dimash Kudaibergen to give solo concert in Prague

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The world-famous Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen will give his first solo recital in Prague, the Czech Republic, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Dear friends! I invite you to my first recital in the Czech Republic which will be held in Prague on March 25 at the Tipsport Arena. (...) I will look forward to seeing you all. So long», Dimash announced on his Instagram account.