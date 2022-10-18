Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Dimash Kudaibergen to give solo concert in Malaysian capital
18 October 2022, 16:12

ASTAN. KAZINFORM – The world-famous Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen announced his solo concert in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Kazinform reports.

« Dimash Qudaibergen will perform his solo concert STRANGER for the first time in the capital of Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur at Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil! Date of the concert: November 19, 2022 at 8:30 pm,» reads the post on his Instagram .


Photo: www.instagram.com/kudaibergenov.dimash

