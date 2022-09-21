Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Entertainment

    Dimash Kudaibergen to give his first solo concert in Almaty

    21 September 2022, 15:20

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Kazakh famous singer Dimash Kudaibergen is to give his long-awaited solo concert ‘Stranger’ at the Central Stadium in Almaty city on September 23, 2022, Kazinform cites the artist’s press service.

    This is set to be the singer’s first solo concert in the city of Almaty. The concert attracted spectators from 68 countries of the world, who came to Almaty to light up its Central Stadium and support their beloved artist.

    Up to 200 specialists took part in the buildup to the concert as well as 400 volunteers are expected to assist during the event.

    Spectators are to witness an ultramodern and colorful show.

    According to the press service, the Kazakh artist is to preform 31 songs to the accompaniment of his band.

    Dimash is expected to sing songs famous among his fans as well as new ones, including a song written by the artist’s young brother Abilmansur Kudaibergen.

    The Kazakh singer’s fans from Norway have already arrived on a two-week tour of Kazakhstan. In an interview, they said that they had been wowed by the nature, hospitable and friendly people of Kazakhstan. The guests already hiked the mountains of Almaty and strolled through the Charyn Canyon.


    Photo: instagram.com/kudaibergenov.dimash

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Almaty Entertainment Dimash Kudaibergen
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh President attends solemn concert on occasion of Republic Day
    Dimash Kudaibergen to give solo concert in Malaysian capital
    Popular
    1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
    2 Kazakhstan consistently strengthens its role in regional and worldwide policy, President
    3 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
    4 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
    5 President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool