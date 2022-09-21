21 September 2022, 15:20

Dimash Kudaibergen to give his first solo concert in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Kazakh famous singer Dimash Kudaibergen is to give his long-awaited solo concert ‘Stranger’ at the Central Stadium in Almaty city on September 23, 2022, Kazinform cites the artist’s press service.

This is set to be the singer’s first solo concert in the city of Almaty. The concert attracted spectators from 68 countries of the world, who came to Almaty to light up its Central Stadium and support their beloved artist.

Up to 200 specialists took part in the buildup to the concert as well as 400 volunteers are expected to assist during the event.

Spectators are to witness an ultramodern and colorful show.

According to the press service, the Kazakh artist is to preform 31 songs to the accompaniment of his band.

Dimash is expected to sing songs famous among his fans as well as new ones, including a song written by the artist’s young brother Abilmansur Kudaibergen.

The Kazakh singer’s fans from Norway have already arrived on a two-week tour of Kazakhstan. In an interview, they said that they had been wowed by the nature, hospitable and friendly people of Kazakhstan. The guests already hiked the mountains of Almaty and strolled through the Charyn Canyon.

Photo: instagram.com/kudaibergenov.dimash