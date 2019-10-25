Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Culture

    Dimash Kudaibergen to give concerts in Krasnodar, Kazan and Yekaterinburg

    25 October 2019, 08:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM World-renowned Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen will give concerts in Krasnodar, Kazan and Yekaterinburg.

    «Dear friends! In February 2020, I will also tour the largest cities of Russia. The concerts will be held on February 16 in Krasnodar, on February 20 in Kazan, and on February 23 in Yekaterinburg. My team and I will be glad to see you there. Tickets are already available on the website of the official ticket partner @IceTickets.ru.

    I look forward to seeing you!» the singer’s Instagram post reads.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Culture Russia Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Alan Buribayev conducts Eugene Onegin at Ljubljana Slovene National Theatre Opera and Ballet
    Operaliya International Festival to be held in Astana
    Kazakhstani play ‘Roza Baglanova’ wins top prize at Daegu International Musical Festival in S. Korea
    Qus Zholy music evening to bring together prominent guests in Astana
    Popular
    1 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    2 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    5 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning