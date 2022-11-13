Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Society

    Dimash Kudaibergen to attend TEDxGateaway

    13 November 2022, 11:19

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On November 19 Dimash Kudaibergen will attend the Asia’s largest conference, TEDxGateaway to be held in the NCPA in Mumbai, India, dimashnews.com. account reads.

    TEDxGateway is an independently organised TED event operated under license from TED. At the day long conference we will feature eminent speakers from different walks of life will share unique ideas from India and all around the globe, its official website reads.

    More than 1,300 people will take part in the conference and 50,000 will watch the conference through a webcast.


    Photo: tedxgatewaysalon.com

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Events Dimash Kudaibergen
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 November 19. Today's Birthdays
    2 Nov 19 is Day of Silence in Kazakhstan
    3 Kazakh delegation takes part in EU-CA Connectivity Conference in Samarkand
    4 November 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    5 Mets predict unsteady weather Nov 19