Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Entertainment

    Dimash Kudaibergen supports courageous Chinese doctors

    5 March 2020, 15:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – World-renowned Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergen expressed his support to Chinese doctors courageously fighting coronavirus in the country, Kazinform reports.

    «In my Chinese instagram (Weibo) I saw photos of dears doctors who are now courageously saving people from the coronavirus in Wuhan. I hope that everything will pass soon. Take care,» the singer wrote in his Instagram account.

    According to the latest data, over 80,000 people infected with coronavirus are registered in China. The number of deaths from coronavirus has already exceeded 3,000. Over 12,000 people infected with coronavirus have been registered outside China.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Entertainment Pneumonia in China
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued