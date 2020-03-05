Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Dimash Kudaibergen supports courageous Chinese doctors

Kudrenok Tatyana
5 March 2020, 15:12
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – World-renowned Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergen expressed his support to Chinese doctors courageously fighting coronavirus in the country, Kazinform reports.

«In my Chinese instagram (Weibo) I saw photos of dears doctors who are now courageously saving people from the coronavirus in Wuhan. I hope that everything will pass soon. Take care,» the singer wrote in his Instagram account.

According to the latest data, over 80,000 people infected with coronavirus are registered in China. The number of deaths from coronavirus has already exceeded 3,000. Over 12,000 people infected with coronavirus have been registered outside China.


