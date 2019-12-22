Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Dimash Kudaibergen stars in New Year’s musical

Kudrenok Tatyana
22 December 2019, 10:54
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – World renowned Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergen is set to appear in the TV New Year’s musical in the role of Middle Eastern prince, Kazinform reports.

One Thousand and One Nights or the Territory of Love musical will air on Russia’s NTV TV channel on New Year’s night.

Dimash will be joined in the musical by famous Russian singers and actors, namely Filipp Kirkorov, Nikolai Baskov, Eurovision winner Dima Bilan and producer Igor Krutoi.

The trailer of the musical was released this week.

