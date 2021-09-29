Go to the main site
    Dimash Kudaibergen shares his plans for the future

    29 September 2021, 07:42

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – World-renowned singer from Kazakhstan Dimash Kudaibergen announced his plans to return to China, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Dimash took to his official Instagram account to share his plans for the future.

    «Friends, I want to share the news that after 2 years I returned to China to continue my work in the world show business. I spent about a month in self-isolation and during this time I have prepared many plans which I will implement together with my team in China. I will attend various concerts and television programs in all countries of the world (if there is no ban on concerts and filming of television programs due to quarantine) Yes, quarantine around the world influenced my plans, but from now on I will delight you with my work again more. I love you!» his latest Instagram post reads.

    Recall that Dimash rose to global stardom after finishing second at the Chinese reality TV show Singer back in 2017.


