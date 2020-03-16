Dimash Kudaibergen’s world tour postponed due to coronavirus

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Dimash Kudaibergen postponed «Arnau Tour» because of the coronavirus, Kazinform news agency reported.

Dimash’s concerts in Prague, Hamburg, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart and Minsk have been canceled and will be rescheduled due to coronavirus infection. New dates will be announced later.

«My beloved Dears! I am sad to inform you that the concerts of the world tour «Arnau Tour» have been postponed. With great regret my team and I have to inform you that due to coronavirus, the concerts in Prague, Hamburg, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart and Minsk are canceled and will be rescheduled. New dates will be announced later, after we will come to an agreement with the host parties.

I really appreciate your love and support, and I know that you, just like me, were looking forward to these concerts. However, in this difficult period, we must first of all be mindful of our health and take all necessary safety measures. I am sure that soon we will see each other in good health and high spirits. Take care of yourself!» Dimash’s Instagram account reads.

