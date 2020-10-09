Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Entertainment

    Dimash Kudaibergen’s song to return to MTV Live Stream

    9 October 2020, 08:07

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The music video of the world-famous Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergen is to be live streamed on the official YouTube channel of MTV again, Kazinform reports.

    Kanat Aitbayev, Dimash’s father, broke the news via his Instagram page.

    «We are happy to announce that this Friday, October 9th, Dimash will also be added to the Live Stream on the official MTV YouTube channel!» he posted.

    Notably, Dimash’s song Qairan Elim premiered on the MTV YouTube channel last Friday, making history as the first song performed in Kazakh on MTV USA.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Entertainment
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued