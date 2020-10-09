Dimash Kudaibergen’s song to return to MTV Live Stream

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The music video of the world-famous Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergen is to be live streamed on the official YouTube channel of MTV again, Kazinform reports.

Kanat Aitbayev, Dimash’s father, broke the news via his Instagram page.

«We are happy to announce that this Friday, October 9th, Dimash will also be added to the Live Stream on the official MTV YouTube channel!» he posted.

Notably, Dimash’s song Qairan Elim premiered on the MTV YouTube channel last Friday, making history as the first song performed in Kazakh on MTV USA.