Dimash Kudaibergen's Kyiv show Arnau goes online

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Tonight the Arnau concert given by Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen in Kyiv on March 11 will be performed online, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The video of the landmark show hosted by the capital of Ukraine on March 11 will be performed on the singer's official YouTube channel today at 9 p.m.

The singer interrupted the world tour due to the pandemic.