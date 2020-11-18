Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Entertainment

Dimash Kudaibergen’s creative art to be widely spread across Hungary

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
18 November 2020, 08:46
Dimash Kudaibergen’s creative art to be widely spread across Hungary

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - One of the largest music publications in Hungary «Zene» published an article about Dimash Kudaibergen. The author of the publication is Gabriella Nagi, a fan of his work, dimashnews.com reports.

The Hungarian music magazine «Zene» appeared in 2009. And since then it has gained the status of one of the most famous and widely read in the country. The main goal of the publication is to tell the reader about the main events in both the Hungarian and the world music industry.

The magazine has more than 65,000 subscribers on Facebook, and more than 14,000 on Twitter.

Gabriella Nagi, a music teacher and music therapist, wrote the first publication in «Zene» about Dimash. In a commentary for DimashNews, she said that she plans to publish a series of articles in the magazine about the «Kazakh singing phenomenon».

The author devoted the first publication to brief information about the singer and his famous performance of «S.O.S», which for many Dears was the first song they heard from Dimash.

«Dimash has never given concerts in Hungary, and now few people know about him here. I plan to write several articles in our most popular music web magazine, hoping to raise the interest of the Hungarian audience in his work,» Gabriella shared.

Entertainment   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible