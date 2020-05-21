Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Entertainment

    Dimash Kudaibergen’s Chinese fans plant almost 3,000 trees

    21 May 2020, 17:01

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chinese fans of Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergen planted 2,780 trees on the occasion of his upcoming birthday, Kazinform has learnt from the Instagram account of the singer’s fan club.

    The fan club revealed it is a special present for Dimash’s 26th birthday. «Dears planted 2,780 trees (flower sticks) under the name of Dimash on the edge of the desert in northwestern China, hoping to play a role in wind protection and sand fixation, and improve the environment. Public welfare benefits in all times. We always keep in mind of Dimash’s love and kindness, so we also hope that this little heart will make a corner of the earth better,» the post reads.

    Dimash Kudaibergen will turn 26 this Sunday, May 24.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kazakhstan and China Entertainment
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 11. Today’s Birthdays
    June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    Popular
    1 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    2 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    3 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    4 President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
    5 Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies