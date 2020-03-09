Dimash Kudaibergen releases new song ‘Your Love’

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – World-renowned Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergen premiered his new song Your Love in Russia, Kazinform reports.

The premiere of the new hit took place at the State Kremlin Palace in Moscow. You can watch Dimash’s incredible performance on his YouTube channel.

Lyrics for the new single was penned by none other than Lara Fabian who admires Dimash Kudaibergen’s talent very much. She came up with the lyrics and Igor Krutoi composed the music.

After performing the new song at the Valentin Yudashkin’s Evening on March 8, Dimash is set to sing it at the big solo show at Megasport today.

In the video clip below you can see the rehearsal of the new song at Igor Krutoi’s home.



