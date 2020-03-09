Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Entertainment

Dimash Kudaibergen releases new song ‘Your Love’

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
9 March 2020, 11:15
Dimash Kudaibergen releases new song ‘Your Love’

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – World-renowned Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergen premiered his new song Your Love in Russia, Kazinform reports.

The premiere of the new hit took place at the State Kremlin Palace in Moscow. You can watch Dimash’s incredible performance on his YouTube channel.

Lyrics for the new single was penned by none other than Lara Fabian who admires Dimash Kudaibergen’s talent very much. She came up with the lyrics and Igor Krutoi composed the music.

After performing the new song at the Valentin Yudashkin’s Evening on March 8, Dimash is set to sing it at the big solo show at Megasport today.

In the video clip below you can see the rehearsal of the new song at Igor Krutoi’s home.


Entertainment   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible