Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Entertainment

    Dimash Kudaibergen receives 'Best Male Singer of the Year' J style award

    12 January 2020, 10:19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Received the «Best Male Singer of the Year» award for J style awards, Kazinform has learnt from Dimash Instagram account.

    «Received the «Best Male Singer of the Year» award for J style awards. Thank you my dears. Love you. China. Pingyao city.11.01.2020», the singer's Intsagram account reads.

    The JSTYLE Exquisite Annual Awards 2019 has borught together many world-famous music stars. Their songs were the musical accompaniment of gashion shows of famous Chinese avant-garde designers and leading international supermodels.

    Celebrities, artists and popular fashion bloggers attended the fashion evening.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Celebrities Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published