Dimash Kudaibergen receives 'Best Male Singer of the Year' J style award

«Received the «Best Male Singer of the Year» award for J style awards. Thank you my dears. Love you. China. Pingyao city.11.01.2020», the singer's Intsagram account reads.

The JSTYLE Exquisite Annual Awards 2019 has borught together many world-famous music stars. Their songs were the musical accompaniment of gashion shows of famous Chinese avant-garde designers and leading international supermodels.

Celebrities, artists and popular fashion bloggers attended the fashion evening.