Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 460.43 eur/kzt 501.04

    rub/kzt 6.65 cny/kzt 67.89
Weather:
Astana-10-12℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Culture

    Dimash Kudaibergen presents Kazakhstan at SCO Film Festival in India

    29 January 2023, 14:20

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM World-known signer Dimash Kudaibergen arrived in India to take part in the SCO Film Festival, Kazinform reports.

    The festival kicked off in Mumbai on January 27 to run until January 31. It brings together representatives of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, India, China, Russia, Azerbaijan, Myanmar, Armenia, Sri Lanka and Türkiye.

    The Kazakh signer took part in the official opening ceremony as a member of the jury. On the day 1 the jury started its work debating the first results of screenings of the movies which vie for the top honors of the SCO Film Festival 2023.

    57 films of the SCO member states are to be screened at the festival.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Culture SCO Dimash Kudaibergen
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan sweeps 20 medals at the Asian U22 Boxing Championships
    2 Kazakhstani Rybakina for the first time in WTA Top 10
    3 Kazakhstan celebrates 2nd victory at Junior Women’s World Hockey Champs
    4 January 29. Kazinform’s timeline of major events
    5 Dubai emerges as one of world’s most popular wedding destinations