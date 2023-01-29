Dimash Kudaibergen presents Kazakhstan at SCO Film Festival in India

ASTANA. KAZINFORM World-known signer Dimash Kudaibergen arrived in India to take part in the SCO Film Festival, Kazinform reports.

The festival kicked off in Mumbai on January 27 to run until January 31. It brings together representatives of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, India, China, Russia, Azerbaijan, Myanmar, Armenia, Sri Lanka and Türkiye.

The Kazakh signer took part in the official opening ceremony as a member of the jury. On the day 1 the jury started its work debating the first results of screenings of the movies which vie for the top honors of the SCO Film Festival 2023.

57 films of the SCO member states are to be screened at the festival.



