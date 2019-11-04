Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Dimash Kudaibergen performs with Lara Fabian

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
4 November 2019, 13:35
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Dimash Kudaibergen performed with Canadian-Belgian Lara Fabian and Russian soprano Aida Garifullina in Moscow, Kazinform reports.

The trio shared the stage to perform Ti Amo Cosi for Russian producer Igor Krutoi’s jubilee concert. Dimash shared the video of the performance via his Instagram.

Dimash also had a chance to sing with Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli while they were waiting for the turn to hit the stage.

Igor Krutoi’s jubilee concert dated to his 65th anniversary was held at the VTB Arena in Moscow. The first jubilee show was held at the Barclays Center in NYC.

