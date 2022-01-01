Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Dimash Kudaibergen performs in New Year’s program on Chinese television

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
1 January 2022, 16:28
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – World-renowned Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergen performed a duet with his Chinese colleague in the New Year’s program on Chinese television, Kazinform reports.

«Dear friends! I happy to present you my today's performance on the festive New Year's program of the CCTV-1 TV channel. A duet with a Chinese tenor, a student of Placido Domingo, and the talented Metropolitan Opera soloist Yingxi Zhang. Today performed a beautiful song «Thousands of miles, a common dream». Hope you enjoyed our performance! Happy New Year, everyone!» Dimash shared via Instagram.

The video of the performance has already racked up over 60,000 views in 15 hours.

A lot of followers and fans praised Dimash and Yingxi Zhang’s duet saying it ‘was gorgeous and moving’.


