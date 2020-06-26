Dimash Kudaibergen performs at TV show dedicated to health workers

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Popular Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergen has participated in a new Chinese TV show presented by CCTV 1 TV channel, Kazinform reports.

Dimash took to his official Instagram account to let know his followers he performed his song Thousand of Miles during the new show.

The TV channel also shared Dimash Kudaibergen’s stunning performance on its YouTube channel.

According to Dimash Eurasian Fan Club, the TV show aired within the framework of the Dragon Boat Festival and was dedicated to medical healthcare workers in Wuhan.