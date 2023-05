Dimash Kudaibergen performs at meeting of Central Asian leaders and Chinese President in Xi'an

ASTANA. KAZINFORM World-famous Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergenov performed at the meeting of the Central Asian leaders and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Xi'an, Kazinform reports. The official ceremony of meeting of the heads of state participating in the Central Asia-China Summit was held in the Tang Lotus Garden. Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergen performed at the meeting.