    Dimash Kudaibergen nominated for Asia Pacific most handsome 100 faces

    16 August 2019, 20:04

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergen has officially been nominated as one of the Asia Pacific most handsome 100 faces, Kazinform reports.

    His photograph appeared on TC Candler official Instagram page amongother handsome Asian Pacific male entertainers.

    To vote for Dimash you should follow TCCAsia official Weibo or Instagramaccount, find the correct post about Dimash, and comment with your nomination. Thefinal date is September 30.

    Recall that Dimash Kudaibergen was featured into last year’s mosthandsome 100 faces by TC Candler.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

