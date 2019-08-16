Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Entertainment

Dimash Kudaibergen nominated for Asia Pacific most handsome 100 faces

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
16 August 2019, 20:04
Dimash Kudaibergen nominated for Asia Pacific most handsome 100 faces

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergen has officially been nominated as one of the Asia Pacific most handsome 100 faces, Kazinform reports.

His photograph appeared on TC Candler official Instagram page among other handsome Asian Pacific male entertainers.

To vote for Dimash you should follow TCCAsia official Weibo or Instagram account, find the correct post about Dimash, and comment with your nomination. The final date is September 30.

Recall that Dimash Kudaibergen was featured into last year’s most handsome 100 faces by TC Candler.

Entertainment  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible