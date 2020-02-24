Go to the main site
    Dimash Kudaibergen nominated as one of TC Candler 100 Most Handsome Men 2020

    24 February 2020, 08:49

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The world famous Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergen was nominated for the title of The Most Handsome Men in 2020, according to independent TC Candler 100 Most Beautiful list.

    By this time, Dimash Kudaibergen has got about 6.5 thousand likes on his Instagram account.

    Note that Dimash is not the only Kazakhstani entertainer on this list. Rakhat Masakbay of the Q-Pop band MadMen, Azamat Ashmakyn of Ninety One and singer Ziruza were included in the list as well.

    Entertainment platform TC Candler annually selects 100 the most beautiful female and male faces on the planet. The rating is based on the opinions of independent experts.

    Meanwhile, Dimash is continuing touring Europe. He started from Krasnodar, Kazan and Yekaterinburg. The artist will visit Moscow, Riga, Prague and other European cities.

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Celebrities Kazakhstan
