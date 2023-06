NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Well-known Kazakh signer Dimash Kudaibergen ranks first in The 100 Most Attractive Asian Celebs 2021 according to the King Choice ranking, Kazinform reports.

Dimash scored 9,304,871 points. Voting closed today, September 30.

BTS signer Kim Seokjin stands second with 8,197,925 points.

As earlier reported, Dimash was on his way to China.