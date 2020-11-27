Go to the main site
    Dimash Kudaibergen met with Karakat Bashanova, Junior Eurovision 2020 participant

    27 November 2020, 10:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Dimash Kudaibergen met with Karakat Bashanova, who will represent this year Kazakhstan at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2020, dimashnews.com. website reads.

    The song contest will be held in Warsaw on November 29. All performances will be broadcast from a TV studio in the participants’ own countries due to the pandemic. The opening acts and voting will be broadcast live from Warsaw.

    On the eve of her performance Karakat met with Dimash who has great experience of winning big international contests. Karakat is the third to represent Kazakhstan at the Junior Eurovision. Kazakhstan’s Daneliya Tuleshova took the 6th place at the international song contest in 2018 while Yerzhan Maksimov won the 2nd place in 2019.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Entertainment Kazakhstan
