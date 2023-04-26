Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Dimash Kudaibergen makes first move in World Chess Championship Game 12

Adlet Seilkhanov
26 April 2023, 17:18
Dimash Kudaibergen makes first move in World Chess Championship Game 12 Screen from video

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Game 12 of the match between Russia's Ian Nepomniachtchi and China's Ding Liren for the world championship title started in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

World-famed singer Dimash Kudaibergen made the first move of the game.

«I’m glad to be invited to such an event. I say ‘Welcome!’ to guests from abroad. I don’t play chess myself, but it’s a great honor for me,» said Kudaibergen.

The Kazakh capital Astana hosted the opening of the World Chess Championship 2023 on April 7 which saw the participation of FIDE Chairman Arkady Dvorkovich, Kazakhstan’s Chess Federation President Timur Turlov, and world chess champions and grandmasters.

Game 11 of the match between Russia's Ian Nepomniachtchi and China's Ding Liren ended in a draw, as the Russian maintains a one-point lead 6-5.


