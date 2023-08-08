Dimash Kudaibergen launches online challenge ahead of Day of Abai

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen launched an online challenge by reading Abai’s verse «Gylym tappai maktanba» ahead of the Day of Abai, Kazinform reports.



The Kazakh singer reached out to his subscribers, inviting them to join the challenge to read a passage from one of the works of Abai and share it on social networks with a hashtag #AbayChallenge.

«In honor of the birthday of the great Kazakh poet, I launch a challenge and pass it on to all the fans. You just need to read any poem by Abai and post this video with the hashtag #AbayChallenge. I hope for your activity friends,» the singer wrote in an Instagram post.



The Day of Abai marked on August 10 each year was initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. This year, the country marks the 178th anniversary of great Kazakh poet Abai.