Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Entertainment

    Dimash Kudaibergen featured on soundtrack for Jackie Chan’s new action film

    25 September 2020, 10:45

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – World-renowned Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergen is featured on the soundtrack for a new Chinese action drama Vanguard, Kazinform reports.

    Dimash took to his official Instagram account to announce the new that he is a part of the soundtrack for the new Chinese action film Vanguard starring Jackie Chan .

    «Jackie Chan's new film «Vanguard» is coming out the other day where I sang the main song of the film. From September 30, watch in cinemas,» he wrote.

    The film is set to hit Chinese theaters on September 30, 2020.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Entertainment
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued