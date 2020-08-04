Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Entertainment

    Dimash Kudaibergen expresses thanks for his mural in Almaty

    4 August 2020, 16:00

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Famous Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen has commented on the mural depicting him which appeared in June in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    In his Instagram post, the Kazakhstani singer thanked the painters for the mural. He also expressed hope that such paintings would help make the painters and Kazakhstan recognizable in the world.

    Notably, the mural depicting Dimash is painted on the wall of a residential building located on the crossing of Seifullin and Kabanbay batyr streets.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Entertainment
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued