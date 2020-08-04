Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Dimash Kudaibergen expresses thanks for his mural in Almaty

Adlet Seilkhanov
4 August 2020, 16:00
ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Famous Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen has commented on the mural depicting him which appeared in June in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In his Instagram post, the Kazakhstani singer thanked the painters for the mural. He also expressed hope that such paintings would help make the painters and Kazakhstan recognizable in the world.

Notably, the mural depicting Dimash is painted on the wall of a residential building located on the crossing of Seifullin and Kabanbay batyr streets.

