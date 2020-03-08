Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Dimash Kudaibergen delights European fans in Riga

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
8 March 2020, 11:35
RIGA. KAZINFORM – World-renowned Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergen gave another stunning performance, this time in the capital of Latvia, Riga, Kazinform reports.

In his Instagram account Dimash thanked his fans for coming to his solo show in Riga in three languages: Thank you, Latvia. Liels paldies. Rakhmet, Latvia.»

This was the fourth concert of the Kazakhstani crooner as part of his European tour. Earlier Dimash had smashing performances in the Russian cities of Krasnodar, Kazan and Yekaterinburg.

In a matter of hours thousands of Dears (as Dimash longingly calls his fans) liked his Instagram post after the concert in Riga thanking him for the incredible performance.


According to dimashnews.com, the legendary Arena Riga brought together Dimash Kudaibergen’s fans from over 30 countries of the world. Many of them shared the bits of concert in their stories on Instagram.

On March 9, Dimash is scheduled to give a concert in Moscow. Then, his European tour will take him to Kyiv (March 11), Hamburg (March 19), Dusseldorf (March 21), Prague (March 25), Stuttgart (29) and Minsk (April 4).

Entertainment   Kazakhstan  
