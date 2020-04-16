Dimash Kudaibergen dedicates song to the fight against coronavirus infection

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – World-renowned Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergen has dedicated a song to the fight against the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

The video clip called We Are One depicting healthcare workers, volunteers, humanitarian aid, empty shelves of supermarkets, and people wearing face masks was released on Xinhua News and on VKontakte social network. The video ends on an optimistic note – healthcare workers are celebrating the end of the pandemic and children without face masks smiling happily to the camera.

The lyrics to the song was penned by Gao Shang and Shang Yang, whereas music was composed by Dong Nan and Tang Yi. Despite the fact that Dimash Kudaibergen has yet to share the new song on his Instagram, the video already went viral among his fans.

One of Dimash Kudaibergen’s fans Polina Polinskaya commented the video on VKontakte page of Dimash Kudaibergen’s Eurasian fan club: «The song is about the misfortune, hardships, but at the same time it is about faith that we can overcome it all together. The most important thing is not to lose hope that we can win…»

Another comment on YouTube from Zaure Moldabekova reads: «Let’s support Dimash and this song and battle this virus. I wish everyone to be healthy!»

On March 15, it was announced that Dimash Kudaibergen had postponed his Arnau Tour due to the coronavirus pandemic. On April 14, the singer announced that his concert in Tokyo slated for May was going to be canceled.



