Dimash Kudaibergen congratulates Kazakhstanis on Independence Day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – World-renowned Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergen extended his congratulations to Kazakhstanis on the Independence Day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Dimash filmed a congratulatory video at the Kazakh Embassy in China wishing all Kazakhstanis prosperity and peace in the country as well as solid health to the entire nation.

The singer also wished Kazakhstan and other countries to establish friendly relations and warm ties for the sake of peace on Earth.

This year Kazakhstan celebrates a historic milestone, the 30th anniversary of Independence.

The country opened a new page in its history on 16 December 1991 by attaining the status of an independent state. The same day First President -Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the constitutional law «On state independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan». The Independence Day is celebrated in line with the laws of the Republic of Kazakhstan.