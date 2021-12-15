Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Independence day

Dimash Kudaibergen congratulates Kazakhstanis on Independence Day

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
15 December 2021, 20:12
Dimash Kudaibergen congratulates Kazakhstanis on Independence Day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – World-renowned Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergen extended his congratulations to Kazakhstanis on the Independence Day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Dimash filmed a congratulatory video at the Kazakh Embassy in China wishing all Kazakhstanis prosperity and peace in the country as well as solid health to the entire nation.

The singer also wished Kazakhstan and other countries to establish friendly relations and warm ties for the sake of peace on Earth.

This year Kazakhstan celebrates a historic milestone, the 30th anniversary of Independence.

The country opened a new page in its history on 16 December 1991 by attaining the status of an independent state. The same day First President -Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the constitutional law «On state independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan». The Independence Day is celebrated in line with the laws of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Entertainment   Kazakhstan   30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible