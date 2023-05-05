Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Dimash Kudaibergen changes location of his ‘Stranger’ concert in Antalya for storm alert

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
5 May 2023, 11:52
ASTANA. KAZINFORM World-famous Kazakh-born vocalist Dimash Kudaibergen has officially announced a change in the location of his ‘Stranger’ concert in Turkiye’s Antalya due to a storm alert, Kazinform reports.

The singer posted an appropriate notification on his Instagram account.

«Dear friends! Please be informed that due to the storm warning announced in Antalya on 6 May, the location of the ‘Stranger’ concert will be changed from the Akdeniz outdoor stadium to the indoor venue Antalya Expo Kongre Merkezi at Antalya EXPO 2016,» a publication reads.

Besides, for all those willing, a free comfortable shuttle service will be organized from 04:00 pm to 08:00 pm from Akdeniz Stadium to the new venue and back. There is no time limit for return boarding.

