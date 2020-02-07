Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Dimash Kudaibergen announces world premiere of soundtrack for ‘Creators: The Past’

Alzhanova Raushan
7 February 2020, 16:18
Dimash Kudaibergen announces world premiere of soundtrack for ‘Creators: The Past’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The world famous Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergen has announced the world premiere of the movie «Creators: The Past», Kazinform refers to his Instagram account.

Dimash will perform the main soundtrack of the movie.

As it was previously reported the Italian fantasy film «Creators: The Past» was written by Piergiuseppe Zaia and Eleonora Fani, directed by Piergiuseppe Zaia and starring Gérard Depardieu, Bruce Payne, Eleonara Fani, Marc Fiorini, Jennifer Mischiati and William Shatner. The film’s world premiere is scheduled for March the current year.


Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
